Gov. Umahi presents N188.4bn budget for 2019

Related News

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on Tuesday presented a budget of N188.4billion for 2019 to the state House of Assembly.

Mr Umahi said during the occasion in Abakaliki that the state Executive Council (EXCO) painstakingly reviewed the performance of the 2018 budget and expressed satisfaction with its implementation.

“The 2018 budget witnessed a lot of bottlenecks which included global financial instability occasioned by persistent incidences of terrorism, among other challenges.

“These affected every sector of the state’s economy but we pursued the implementation of the 2018 budget with resilience and determination to ensure the attainment of set targets,” he said.

The governor christened the 2019 budget as that of ‘divine fulfillment’ and noted that it would be judiciously implemented to continue providing democratic dividends to the people.

“It has a ratio between recurrent and capital expenditure of 22.1 per cent to 77 per cent with recurrent expenditure gulping N41.556 billion and capital expenditure getting N49.068 billion.

“The budget which is lower than that of 2018 is expected to take care of recurrent expenditure and also expected to address all ongoing capital projects across the state,” he said.

The governor had earlier, assented to the state Health Insurance Scheme bill to address health needs of the state workers.

Speaker of the Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, had earlier extolled the prudent management of resources accruing to the state by the Umahi-led executive.

“This is the magic behind the massive infrastructural development in the state and the House would continue to offer its support for accelerated development of the state.

“The synergy between the executive and the legislature has made the state excel above its contemporaries while recording high economic boom,” he said.

The speaker urged his colleagues to cooperate in giving accelerated hearing to the budget, to enable the governor continue with his developmental strides across the state. (NAN)