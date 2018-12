Enugu workers commend governor for paying13th-month salary

Related News

Government workers in Enugu State are celebrating the 13th-month salary as 2018 Christmas bonus from Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration to celebrate the season with their loved ones.

Confirming the news, the Chairman of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Enugu State Council, Igbokwe Chukwuma, disclosed that “some workers started calling me that they have received alert for the 13th-month salary.”

The elated labour leader had in a letter issued to Mr Ugwuanyi, which was co-signed by his secretary, Benneth Asogwa, appreciated the governor’s “magnanimity for the approval and payment of the 13th month salary (Christmas bonus) to the civil servants and workers of the state-owned parastatals in Enugu State”.

They stated that the congress was delighted that “for the first time the state-owned parastatals will be paid 13th-month salary alongside their colleagues in the civil service.”

The congress noted that the governor’s gesture towards the civil/public servants of the state has “demonstrated your continuous love for the workers of Enugu State by putting smiles on their faces in this Christmas season”.

They, therefore, pledged their unflinching support for the success of his administration.