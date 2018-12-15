Anambra FRSC Sector Commander dies in road accident

Related News

The Anambra State sector commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),Sunday Ajayi, has died in an auto crash, a spokesperson of the corps has said.

The command’s spokesman, Ufiem Egim, confirmed the report but said the command was yet to come up with a formal report detailing the cause of his death.

But another source told PREMIUM TIMES that the accident occurred around Agbor, Delta State, Saturday morning.

The Sector commander, according to the source, was on his way from Kwara state where he had attended a relation’s wedding.

“He died on the highway leading to Agbor approaching Asaba the Delta state capital,” a source said.

His driver, a senior marshal identified as Raji, is said to have survived the accident and was in the hospital receiving treatment.

Mr Ajayi, who participated in an FRSC football competition on Friday and handed prizes to winners, was full of life before his death.

The FRSC flag at the command headquarters in Awka flew at half mast Saturday possibly as symbol of respect for his death.