Umahi sacks Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation board boss

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has sacked Patience Ogodo, board chairperson of the Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC).

Emmanuel Uzor, Mr Umahi’s Chief Press Secretary who issued a statement on Saturday, said the sack was sequel to Mrs Ogodo’s suspension as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees.

Mr Uzor alleged that the PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had suspended Mrs Ogodo for acts inconsistent with her mandate which included: absenteeism and other anti-party activities.

“Consequently, Ogodo is directed to hand over all government properties in her possession within 24 hours to the closet person on the board.

“The governor wishes to stress that Ogodo’s suspension was in affirmation of the PDP’s NEC which tried and found her guilty of anti-party activities and other sundry actions.

“This was unbecoming of a board of trustees member from a highly disciplined party like the PDP as it acted in line with the party’s constitution,” the statement read.

The statement further noted that the governor wished her well in her new political journey. (NAN)