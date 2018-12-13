Anambra Assembly passes 2019 appropriation bill

Gov. Obiano
Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano

The Anambra State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the 2019 appropriation bill of N157.1 billion barely one week Governor Willie Obiano presented the budget estimate to the assembly.

The assembly passed the bill after receiving the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation on the 2019 draft capital and recurrent estimate.

The budget for the fiscal year has N65.3 billion for recurrent expenditure and N91.8 billion for capital expenditure.

The assembly committee Chairman on Finance and Appropriation, Obinna Emenaka, said the committee in consideration of the draft estimate invited all ministries and non-ministerial departments and agencies.

Mr Emenaka said the committee made some adjustments on the appropriation bill before passing it adding that the budget represented the aspirations of the people of the state.

The Speaker of the assembly, Rita Maduagwu, commended the members for bold efforts in passing the appropriation bill expeditiously and for their sacrifice for the development of the state.

She said with the passage of the bill, the executive had been empowered to continue to touch positively on all sectors of the economy for optimal productivity.

The budget was presented on December 7 and was passed on December 13 with 13 of the 30 lawmakers present.

(NAN)

