Okorocha presents N276 billion budget for 2019

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo on Thursday presented a budget of N276 billion for 2019 to the state House of Assembly.

The budget tagged ‘Budget of Consolidation and Economic stability’ has a capital expenditure of N214 billion representing 77.54 per cent and the recurrent expenditure is N62 billion representing 22.46 per cent.

Presenting the budget, Mr Okorocha said it was designed to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects and improve the economic growth through investment in infrastructure.

He said the budget would consolidate the developmental efforts of his administration by ensuring prudence and efficiency in government business.

“The budget presentation has launched the state into the last phase of its development plan.

“It gives hope and practical support to our youths who are keys to our prosperous future. It will not only consolidate our development efforts, it will also ensure prudence and efficiency in our expenditure,’’ he said.

He noted that the budget would focus on urban renewal, efficient health care delivery, women and youth empowerment among others. (NAN)

