Man hacks lover to death in Enugu

The Police in Enugu State have started investigation into an incident involving one Chibuzor Okonkwo, who allegedly hacked his lover, Nkemakonam Onovo to death.

The Command’s spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, a superintendent of police, said in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday that the incident happened on December 9, in Obe Community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that Mr Okonkwo must have hit his lover over a misunderstanding that allegedly ensued in a yet to be established issue.

The police spokesperson said the suspect allegedly hit his deceased lover with a wooden frame, following a slight provocation.

“It was further gathered that he hit the deceased on the head, leaving her unconscious.

“She was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty when she was rushed to a hospital in the community.

“The body of the deceased is now deposited at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) mortuary in Ituku near Enugu for autopsy,’’ he said.

Mr Amaraizu said the police have arrested the suspect, who is now helping police its investigations.

