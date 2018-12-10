Police order investigation on alleged attempted assassination of Mbaka

Rev. Fr Mbaka [Photo: www.sirkenayo.com]
The Enugu State Police Command on Monday commenced a full scale investigation into alleged attempted assassination of the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Ejike Mbaka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Mbaka, a reverend father, on December 6, alleged that there was an attempt to assassinate him.

Mr Mbaka, a very popular Catholic cleric in Nigeria, claimed that some unidentified gunmen fired gun shots at his vehicle, in transit within Enugu.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Danmallam, gave the directive for investigation when he visited the cleric in company of senior police officers at the Adoration ground, Umuchigbo, in Enugu.

“I came with senior officers of the command to see you and to find out more about things in relation to the said sad incident.

“The incident is quite unfortunate and ungodly.

“I will assure you that police operatives under my command will stop at nothing at carrying out full scale investigation into this incident,’’ he assured.

Responding, Mr Mbaka thanked the commissioner and his entourage for the visit.

“This visit of the senior police officers of the command has really portrayed the police as friends who feel for the members of the public,’’ Mr Mbaka said.

(NAN)

