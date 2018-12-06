2019: APGA presidential candidate launches campaign, promises to raise education budget to 26%

Related News

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) presidential candidate, John Gbor, says his administration would raise Nigeria’s education budget from seven to 26 per cent if elected in the 2019 general election.

Mr Gbor made the commitment during the 2019 presidential/national assembly campaign flag-off of APGA at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra State on Thursday.

He said raising the education budget would fast-track the quest for all-round development of the country and open doors for various segments of the nation to fully develop.

Mr Gbor said the APGA government under him would equally give priority to agriculture, security, youth and women empowerment.

“We will liberate Nigeria, rescue the youth and women from sufferings and set the country on the path of prosperity,’’ he said.

He, however, advised the supporters of the party to form a united front to enable the party to attain victory during the general election, saying “as Biblical David with little stone, I am leading APGA to Aso Rock in 2019.”

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra urged APGA faithful to support all the party’s candidates across the nation, noting that it was possible to replicate the victory recorded during the state 2017 governorship election across the country in 2019.

Victor Oye, the National Chairman of APGA, said the party was presenting two capable men as president and vice presidential candidates to the nation ahead of 2019 poll.

Mr Oye said if Mr Gbor and his vice, Jerry Chukwueke, were elected, the duo had all it takes to transform the country into a great nation as well as return it to God.

Victor Umeh, the senator representing Anambra Central, said supporting APGA would enable the country to achieve total restructuring.

Mr Umeh appealed to APGA leadership to reach out to aggrieve members especially the wife of late Dim Ojukwu, whom he described as one that had contributed greatly to the growth of the party.

Uchenna Okogbuo, the chairman of the campaign committee, explained that the party decided to field a presidential candidate in 2019 to right the wrongs of 2015 general election.

He advised candidates of the party at all levels to shun campaign of calumny, character assassination, but focus on an issue-based campaign.

NAN reports that Mr Oye used the event to hand over APGA flags to Mr Gbor, Mr Chukwueke and all national assembly candidates of the party in the 2019 general election.

(NAN)