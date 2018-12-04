Controversy trails reported arrest of factional Anambra speaker

Related News

The drama in the Anambra State House of Assembly continued Tuesday morning as the factional Speaker of the House, Ikem Uzoezie, was allegedly detained by the State Security Service (SSS).

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Uzoezie was seen leaving the Assembly complex around 11 a.m. in his car in the company of some SSS officials.

Moments after, Mr Uzoezie began to circulate a Whatsapp message which read, “I’m in SSS office now.”

But the director of SSS in the state, Yusuf Isyaku, denied the arrest of Mr Uzoezie.

“We didn’t arrest anybody. Call Uzoezie now. We didn’t arrest Uzoezie,” he said.

Attempts to get Mr Uzoezie on the telephone failed as he did not pick or return calls to his phone.

In what looked like a carefully coordinated plan, shortly after Mr Uzoezie left for the SSS office at Amawbia, members of the other faction of lawmakers sat with the allegedly impeached Speaker, Rita Maduagwu, presiding over plenary.

Eighteen members of the house, including Mrs Maduagwu, attended the sitting and passed a vote of confidence on her.

Mrs Maduagwu was controversially removed on November 13 by 20 out of the 30 members of the House for high handedness, financial impropriety, incompetence, and gross misconduct.

There was heavy police presence at the Assembly complex on Tuesday, with visitors subjected to a rigorous search before they were allowed entrance.