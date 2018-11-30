Man hacks father to death in Enugu – Police

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
The Enugu State Police Command is investigating the alleged killing of a man identified as Osita Nwachukwu by his son, Chibuike Nwachukwu.

The command’s spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, a superintendent of police, made this known in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

Mr Amaraizu said the incident occurred at about 5.30 a.m. on Friday at Enugu-Agu village in Amuri community in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

“A son identified as Chibuike Nwachukwu, about 25 years old, has allegedly hacked his father, Mr Osita Nwachukwu, about 60 years old, to death with a machete over a yet-to-be-established issue.

“The alleged incident has thrown the entire Amuri community into mourning today,’’ he said.

Mr Amaraizu said the suspect had been nabbed by the police and was already helping in the investigation of the matter.

He said that the body of the deceased had been deposited in a hospital mortuary in the community for an autopsy.

(NAN)

