Enugu auto-crash claims five lives – Police

Accident Scene
Accident Scene used to illustrate the story

Five persons lost their lives in an auto-crash in Enugu in the late hours of Thursday, the Police Command in Enugu State has said.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, Ebere Amaraizu, who disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Friday, explained how the crash occurred.

He said the accident, which involved two vehicles, took place on Enugu-Abakiliki Expressway, opposite Promise-land in Emene, outskirt of Enugu, the state capital.

“The fatal accident occurred when one Sienna vehicle was attempting to overtake another vehicle and in the process collided with tipper lorry carrying sand from the opposite direction.

“The collision left five of the occupants of the Sienna car, believed to be traveling home for the burial of their loved ones, fatally injured and unconscious due to the impact of the accident.

“They were promptly rushed to Annunciation Hospital, Emene for medical attention and later they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Their corpses have been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for further ‘necessary action,’’’ he said.

Mr Amaraizu , who said police operatives were trying to contact the relations of the deceased, advised members of the public to be safety conscious while driving.

(NAN)

