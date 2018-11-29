Drama as Anambra factional speakers struggle for seat

Related News

There was drama in the Anambra State House of Assembly on Thursday as both factional speakers struggled for the seat of the speaker to preside over the plenary.

Both factions of the House, led by their separate speakers, Rita Maduagwu and Ikem Uzoezie, had arrived the State Assembly complex at about 10 a.m., but could not sit for plenary because of the tussle over which of the two speakers should preside over the meeting.

About 20 of the 30 members of the House had three weeks ago, removed Mrs Maduagwu, replacing her with Mr Uzoezie.

But Mrs Maduagwu rejected her removal, while the Uzoezie faction insisted she had been removed.

This led to the sealing of the House by police authorities to forestall any breach of peace.

But on Wednesday, police unsealed the complex ahead of Thursday’s sitting.

On Thursday, both factions arrived the complex and went inside to administer the House.

Mrs Maduagwu had first entered the hallowed chambers and sat on the speaker’s seat, but later left when she found that only two of her supporters were present.

At about 2:30 p.m. when she returned to preside over the assembly, Mr Uzoezie had already taken the speaker’s seat, refusing to give way for Mrs Maduagwu, causing a huge uproar in the House.

Obinna Emenaka, a pro-Maduagwu lawmaker, who recently suffered a vehicle accident, however, engaged a pro-Uzoezie lawmaker, Romanus Obi, in a fight but members rallied round to stop the fight.

Mr Emenaka, who now uses crutches, deployed them in the fight, but was quickly dispossessed of them by another pro-Uzoezie lawmaker, Onyebuchi Offor.

“You are not ashamed of yourself, you were schemed out of the party’s primary election in your area and you could not do anything,” Mr Emenaka yelled at Mr Obi.

Mr Obi was, however, urged by members of his faction to keep calm and not reply.

The lawmakers then refused to leave the chambers, with Mr Uzoezie sitting tight on the speaker’s seat, while the refusal of the clerk to make available the mace stalled Mr Uzoezie’s attempt to preside over the assembly.