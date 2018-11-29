2019: Enugu PDP urges seven-day prayers, fasting for violence-free elections

Enugu on map [Photo: Wikimedia Commons]
Ahead of the commencement of campaigns for the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Organisation in Enugu State has called on the people of the state to join the party to observe one week of prayers and fasting, “for peaceful, transparent and violence-free elections in 2019, which Enugu State is known for.”

Briefing journalists at the campaign office in Enugu, the Director-General of the organisation, Charles Egumgbe, disclosed that the praying and fasting exercise will commence on Saturday, December 1 and end on Friday, December 7.

Mr Egumgbe, who was accompanied by the secretary of the campaign organisation, Ikeje Asogwa, stated that the decision was “in keeping with our tradition of entrusting the affairs of the state to the hands of God.”

He also urged the people of the state “to pray for issue-based, smooth and successful campaigns in the state” and equally thanked them for their unceasing prayers, support, goodwill and solidarity.

“We, therefore, reassure the good people of Enugu State that the PDP-led government will, through God’s grace, continue to maintain the tempo of peace and security in the state for them to enjoy more dividends as the true heroes of our democracy,” the Director-General
said.

