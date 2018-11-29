Crisis: Anambra Assembly reopens amidst tight security

Related News

The Anambra State House of Assembly on Thursday reopened for sitting two weeks after the Police Command in the state sealed the complex.

The police sealed the assembly following a crisis that erupted in the house after the speaker, Rita Maduagwu, was purpotedly impeached.

Mrs Maduagwu was removed on November 16 by 2o out of the 30 lawmakers in the assembly.

The speaker later sat with about 11 lawmakers to declare he impeachment illegal.

On Thursday, the workers in the assembly were seen in their duty posts for business of the day but the lawmakers had yet to sit as at the time of the report.

The embattled speaker entered the chamber with only one lawmaker, Paschal Agbodike, representing Ihiala 2 Constituency APGA and left immediately.

About 10 minutes after, the purported new Speaker, Ikem Uzoezie walked in with the Majority Leader, Victor Okoye; Minority leader, Onyebuchi Offor; Kingsley Iruba, (Nnewi South); Ikechukwu Umeh, (Aguata 1), and Romanus Obi (Orumba North).

Other lawmakers were also seated at the assembly waiting for resumption of plenary.

NAN reports that neither the clerk of the assembly, Pius Udoh nor his deputy, Ngozi Aneotoh was seen at the house.

Mr Uzoezie told reporters that he was at the complex to assess it after the police unsealed it adding that the lawmakers might sit if the need arose.

The factional speaker maintained that he was the substantive speaker as Mrs Maduagwu had been impeached over alleged highhandedness and misappropriation of funds.

NAN however, reports that there is a heavy presence of security agents at the complex to maintain law and order. (NAN)