Police unseal Anambra House of Assembly

The police in Anambra State on Wednesday night announced the unsealing of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

A statement by the police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the decision to unseal the complex followed receipt of a letter from the leadership of the house.

“The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the Public that today 28/11/2018 the Command has received a letter from the leadership of the Anambra State House of Assembly requesting the Command to unseal the Assembly Complex for legislative duties.

“It would be recalled that on the 15/11/2018 same leadership of the House requested the Command to seal the Assembly Complex in order to prevent break down of law and order.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Baba Umar has ordered for the Assembly Complex to be unsealed with immediate effect,” the statement highlighted.

He did not specify which faction’s leadership had written to it.

The house became factionalised on November 13 when about 20 of the 30 members of the house impeached the speaker, Rita Maduagwu, for alleged financial impropriety, highhandedness, incompetence, and gross misconduct.

They also elected another lawmaker, Ikem Uzoezie, as speaker.

Mrs Maduagwu, who later gained access to the chamber, presided over a session with 11 members of the house and described her impeachment as a bundle of illegality.

The state government had openly shown support to Mrs Maduagwu and asked the parallel faction of the house to sheathe their swords, all to no avail.

A few days after the impeachment, police teargassed some of the lawmakers and their supporters in a bid to forestall the breakdown of law and order at the assembly complex as tempers flared between both factions and their supporters.

The police, later the same day, sealed the complex citing a letter from the leadership of the assembly for doing so.

The statement by Mr Mohammed, however, also highlighted that the police will provide security within and around the assembly complex.

“Adequate security is being provided around the complex, to provide safety and security in the area.”