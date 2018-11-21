Buhari pledges to develop infrastructure in South-east

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has again assured that all ongoing federal projects in the South-east region will be funded.

He also said the seven-month delay in passing this year’s budget will not serve as an excuse.

Speaking at a meeting with South-east governors and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Wednesday, at the State House Villa, Mr Buhari pledged that the federal government will sustain the support to the South-east in terms of infrastructure.

‘‘I assure you that we are doing our best and will not default on the agreements signed on ongoing projects,’’ the president told the delegation led by Mr Ekweremadu.

Mr Buhari explained that part of the noticeable problem in the delay in the execution of the capital projects was caused by the budget ‘hold-up’.

‘‘When you sign, and you don’t pay, they (contractors) can legally jerk up their costs. This is part of the problem.

‘‘The infrastructure budget is a deficit budget. The borrowing plan was only approved three weeks ago and all ministers and departments of government have been instructed to forge ahead. We must not find excuses for delaying the projects.

‘‘Developing infrastructure is the best thing we can do. When the roads are okay, the rails are established and there is power, Nigerians will flourish in their businesses,’’ he said.

President Buhari, who was accompanied to the meeting by the Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelemah; the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and that of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, responded from point to point on all the issues raised by the governors.

On the undulating surface of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, the president assured that it will be addressed in the new budget.

A statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Mr Buhari also spoke of government’s ‘serious’ interest in the new Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri standard gauge railway which transverses several states including those in the South-east.

Mr Amaechi gave assurance that the project, “the single most costly rail project at $12 billion, will soon be coming to the Federal Executive Council (FEC)”.

The statement said ministers were directed to follow up with the private sector on key projects in the region, including the South-east Dry Port and the Geometric Power Plant in Aba, with a view to untangling the problems causing their delayed take-off.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State said they had come specifically to thank the president for the award of the contract for the major component of the second Niger Bridge at the cost of N206 billion.

‘‘The project is the dream of our people and it has become a dream come true. Our people said we must come and thank you. Your Excellency, Mr President we are grateful Sir,’’ he said.

Thereafter, Mr Umahi, while enumerating some challenges confronting the governors to the president, said: ‘‘out of mutual respect, we have come to you as a caring leader to listen to us.”

Other governors on the delegation were Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke.