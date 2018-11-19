Buhari greets Ezeife at 80

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Anambra state governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who turns 80 on Tuesday, November 20.

Mr Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

The president joined family, friends and political associates of the renowned politician in celebrating the milestone, lined with many notable achievements, both at state and national levels.

According to Buhari, the former governor’s investments in human capital and laying of a foundation for a vibrant economy in Anambra state will be remembered and cherished by posterity.

He prayed for longer life, good health and strength for the octogenarian.

(NAN)