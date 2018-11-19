Police Service chief commends Enugu governor’s performance

Related News

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, Monday, stated that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State deserves credit for running the state in a progressive, people-oriented and security-conscious manner.

Mr Smith, who made the statement while delivering his keynote address at the opening ceremony of a four-day Management Retreat in Enugu, organised by the commission, appraised the peaceful and secure atmosphere of the state, saying that “we are in Enugu largely because Enugu is one of the most peaceful states in the country.”

The former Inspector General of Police said it was gratifying to note that the governor has graciously supported “this Police Service Commission’s programmes, further confirming his commitment to robust government/police relations in the state, which obviously is to the benefit of people of Enugu and the Nigerian Police.”

He stated that his discussions with the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, confirmed this and commended Governor Ugwuanyi for the partnership and commitment to the security of lives and property of the citizens.

In his words: “The Government of Enugu State, led by the Executive Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, must be given credit for running the state in a progressive, people-oriented and security-conscious manner.

“It is gratifying to note that he has graciously supported this Police Service Commission. I must, therefore, on behalf of the management and staff of the commission, commend and express our sincere gratitude to His Excellency, the government and people of Enugu State for this”

The PSC chairman disclosed that they were working on having an electronic, all-inclusive data for the police that would aid in planning and programming adding that they were also engaging in a wide spectrum of reforms for the police.

He averred that the present management of the commission inaugurated by the president on July 25, 2018, was alive to the need to approach the issue of policing strategically to obtain optimal results adding that the essence of the retreat was to develop a three-year strategic plan as a compass in their quest to remodel the police force.

Declaring the retreat open, Mr Ugwuanyi, who welcomed the chairman, other members and staff of the commission to Enugu, reiterated that “the security of lives and property of our people as well as the maintenance of peace everywhere in the state have always been a cardinal policy of our administration”.

Mr Ugwuanyi who was represented by his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, disclosed that his administration has consciously and consistently maintained a strategic and outstanding partnership with the Nigerian Police and other security agencies in the state.

“This, we are glad to say, has been most rewarding as Enugu State remains one of the safest, secure and most peaceful states in Nigeria today”, he stated, while reassuring the commission of the state government’s continued support, cooperation, and assistance towards the successful performance of its duties.