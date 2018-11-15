Anambra Assembly Crisis: ’25 lawmakers attend sitting’ presided by new speaker

Related News

The factional speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Ikem Uzoezie, Thursday presided over the sitting of the House with 25 members said to be in attendance.

Rita Maduagwu was removed as speaker on Tuesday by 20 of the 30 members of the house who also elected Mr Uzoezie as the new speaker.

But Mrs Maduagwu later sat with 11 members same day and declared her removal illegal.

Both speakers adjourned the sitting till Thursday but the police cordoned off the area and later teargassed some lawmakers and supporters of both factions.

Later after normalcy was restored, the lawmakers gained entrance into the legislative complex and held a sitting presided over by Mr Uzoezie.

Mrs Maduagwu did not attend though she was said to be in her office at the Assembly complex while the sitting which lasted one hour went on.

Addressing journalists, Mr Uzoezie said the new face of legislature in Anambra would ensure quality representation of constituents, quality legislation and maintenance of peace in the state.

“We held the sitting peacefully despite the earlier turmoil, having 25 members out of 30 legislators of the house sitting at the same time.

“The Deputy Speaker, Mr Halford Oseke, Majority leader Victor Okoye, Minority leader Mr Onyebuchi Offor and other members were present during the session and the sitting went uninterrupted.

“We have adjourned to November 20.”