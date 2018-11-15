Removal of Anambra Speaker irreversible – Factional Speaker

Related News

The factional speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Ikemba Uzoezie, on Wednesday described the removal of the speaker of the house, Rita Maduagwu, as irrevocable and irreversible.

Mrs Maduagwu was controversially removed on Tuesday by 20 out of the 30-member assembly.

But, backed by some state officials, she later regained access into the chamber and held a session with 11 members of the assembly.

She also described her removal as a “bundle of illegality”.

Interestingly, both speakers adjourned the sitting of the house to Thursday.

Mr Uzoezie, on Wednesday evening, told journalists that the removal was final.

The factional speaker, who was flanked by 15 other members of the assembly during the briefing, maintained that due process was observed in the removal of Mrs Maduagwu.

He debunked insinuations that the assembly was being sponsored by the opposition with the intent to remove the state governor, Willie Obiano, thereafter, as untrue and unfounded.

According to him, the assembly is loyal to the governor and the lawmakers have no reason to rise against Mr Obiano.

“We have nothing against the governor, so no one should begin to think that the impeachment of the speaker was targeted at governor.

“We remain loyal to the governor, and there is nothing to fear.

“We are just tired of the several ‘sins’ of Rita Maduagwu and (we) needed to effect a change of leadership, hence her removal,” Mr Uzoezie said.