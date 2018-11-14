Court varies Nnamdi Kanu’s bail condition, threatens arrest of sureties

Related News

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has threatened to order the arrest of a senator, Eyinnaya Abaribe and another surety who undertook to produce Nnamdi Kanu ahead of his bail in April, 2017.

Apart from Mr Abaribe, two others who stood surety for Mr Kanu are a Jewish priest, Immanuel Shalom; and an accountant and Abuja resident, Tochukwu Uchendu.

On Wednesday, the court also varied the bail condition given to Mr Kanu in his trial for alleged treason.

The court presided by Binta Nyako said it was varying the bail conditions because Mr Abaribe’s lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, told the court that the senator was attending an oversight function and could not attend the trial.

“I have taken the view that the oversight function is more important than this hearing.

“I do not have a proceeding against the sureties. All I want is for them to produce my Nnamdi Kanu.

“In this proceeding where this men have lost my Nnamdi Kanu, they are going to be in my trouble, because I gave him to them.”

Among the three sureties who had undertaken to produce Mr Kanu, only one was in court on Wednesday.

On the varied bail condition, the judge ordered the three sureties to deposit the bond of N100 million each to the court registrar within two months.

Mrs Nyako said the court would make further directives after hearing the current applications by the sureties.

Mr Kanu was recently seen in Isreal in a video intended among other things to prove his existence.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Kanu, in another video posted on Youtube, also narrated how he escaped from Nigeria during a military exercise in his native Abia State.

Justice Nyako warned the sureties to avoid acts that suggest they lack respect for the court.

Details later…