‘Impeached’ Anambra speaker holds sitting with 11 members

The speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rita Maduagwu, who was purportedly impeached on Tuesday has regained access to the assembly premises.

Mr Maduagwu, backed by some officials of the state government, held a sitting at the assembly chambers with 11 of the 30 members of the house in attendance.

While labelling her purported impeachment as “a bundle of illegality”, Mrs Maduagwu described the masterminds of the said impeachment as “rascals”.

“Nobody can impeach me because I have not committed any offence. They didn’t have any power known to any law to impeach me,” she said.

According to her, the estranged lawmakers did not get the constitutional two-thirds to impeach her.

Mrs Maduagwu, who was surrounded by some government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Solo Chukwulobe, regained access to the chamber after about two hours and then held a brief session.

She adjourned the house sitting till November 15.

Mrs Maduagwu was ‘impeached’ earlier in the day by 20 of the 30 members of the house.

Her impeachment followed a motion moved by a member, Ikemba Uzoezie and seconded by Onyebuchi Offor.

The members accused her of financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

The house also elected and immediately swore in Mr Uzoezie who represents Aguata 2 state constituency under the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA), as the new speaker.