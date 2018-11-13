Anambra House of Assembly Speaker sacked

Related News

The Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rita Maduagwu, has been removed from office.

Ms Maduagwu was removed by 22 out of 30 members of the state assembly on Tuesday.

Her removal followed a motion moved by a member of the House, Ikemba Uzoezie, and seconded by Onyebuchi Offor.

She was accused of financial impropriety and gross misconduct by her colleagues.

Meanwhile, the house quickly elected and swore in Mr Uzoezie who represents Aguata Two state constituency under the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) as the new speaker.