Anambra House of Assembly Speaker sacked

Nigeria Anambra State map

The Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rita Maduagwu, has been removed from office.

Ms Maduagwu was removed by 22 out of 30 members of the state assembly on Tuesday.

Her removal followed a motion moved by a member of the House, Ikemba Uzoezie, and seconded by Onyebuchi Offor.

She was accused of financial impropriety and gross misconduct by her colleagues.

Meanwhile, the house quickly elected and swore in Mr Uzoezie who represents Aguata Two state constituency under the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) as the new speaker.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.