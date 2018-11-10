Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi, visits suffering iconic musician, Mike Ejeagha, gets endorsement

Related News

The iconic high-life musician, Mike Ejeagha, has endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for a second term in office, for providing good governance and adequate security in the state.

Mr. Ejeagha gave the endorsement when Governor Ugwuanyi visited him at his residence in Abakpa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area.

Mr. Ejeagha, who expressed delight at the govenor’s unscheduled visit to ascertain how he was faring, said he was highly impressed that the governor has transformed Enugu State for the better and also entrenched peace and security in the state, assuring him of his support for his re-election in 2019.

“Your Excellency, I m very happy the day I went to hospital at Ogwuagor, Ugwuoye by first bus stop, I saw that the roads have been tarred. Thank you very much for the security in Enugu State. We can now go out at night and come back anytime without any fear of attack by men of the underworld. You have our support and God will continue to lead you”, the legendary high-life musician said.

Governor Ugwuanyi told the musician that he had planned the visit earlier, stressing that he came to know how he was faring and see how the state government could assist him in his health and other needs as a revered indigene of the state.

The governor therefore promised to be paying his medical bills and asked the family to refer his medical details to the state’s teaching hospital for adequate attention.

He thanked members of his family, especially the wife and daughter for taking care of him, and offered automatic employment to the daughter to enable her take care of her father.

Governor Ugwuanyi also visited the Parklane hospital, Enugu, where he paid the medical bills of all the children who had been discharged but their parents could not pay their bills.