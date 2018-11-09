2019: INEC omits name of Imo APC governorship candidate from provisional list

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday failed to publish any name as that of the governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State.

The commission displayed the provisional list of governorship candidates for the 2019 general election.

INEC’s refusal to publish any governorship candidate for the APC may not be unconnected with a court order restraining it from accepting or publishing any name as the candidate of the party until the determination of the suits before it.

The APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole, had forwarded the name of Hope Uzodinma to INEC as the party’s governorship candidate, in defiance of the court order, which was also served on him and the party.

The son-in-law of Governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, is contesting the position, claiming he is the rightful candidate.

Meanwhile, 67 candidates made the provisional list including former deputy speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha (PDP), Ifeanyi Ararume (APGA), among others.

The APC in Imo has been embroiled in crisis following Governor Rochas Okorocha’s endorsement of his son-in-law, Mr Nwosu to succeed him.

In its October governorship primaries, the crisis in the party reached stunning heights when two parallel primaries were conducted with two candidates emerging.

While Mr Nwosu was declared the winner of the October 6 APC governorship primary, Mr Uzodinma, a semator was pronounced winner of the October 1 primary.

Both candidates have instituted suits at the law courts and also obtained injunctions restraining INEC from recognising the other.

A source at INEC told our reporter that the electoral umpire will await the final decisions of the courts on the matter before publishing the name of the party’s candidate.