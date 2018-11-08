129 inmates of Enugu Maximum Prisons to sit for NECO examinations

Prison inmates used to illustrate the story
FILE PHOTO: Prison inmates used to illustrate the story

No fewer than 129 inmates of the Enugu Maximum Security Prison of the Nigeria Prison Service (NPS) will sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) November/December examination.

The NPS Public Relations Officer in Enugu, Chukwuemeka Monday, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday.

Mr Monday said the Deputy Controller of Prison, Ibrahim Usman, confirmed that the number was the highest since inception of the prison centre for the examination.

The service spokesperson said the inmates had been well tutored and prepared by best hands to put up a good performance and surpass 2017 performance.

He recalled that 81 inmates performed excellently in the 2017 NECO having passed all their subjects with credit including English and Mathematics.

(NAN)

