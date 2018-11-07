Southeast governors disagree with police over Ekweremadu ‘assassination attempt’

Related News

Southeast governors have called for a thorough investigation of the attack on the Abuja residence of the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, and the tracking down and prosecution of all involved.

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi stated this on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He said the governors do not agree with the police that that the incident was a mere burglary.

Mr Ekwerenmadu’s home was invaded at about 4 a.m on Tuesday by armed assailants who later escaped after a struggle with members of the household. One of the assailants, Yusuf Mohammed, was however arrested, the police said.

But while Ekwerenmadu claimed it was an assassination attempt on his life, the police through their spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said investigation so far showed it was a burglary.

However, Mr Umahi, who is the Chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum, while receiving the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone 6, Samuel Ogunjimi, in his office said the people of the zone were not satisfied with the police preliminary investigation into the matter and called for full scale investigation.

He said the reason for the call for investigation was to rebuild the confidence of the people in the Nigerian police as being able to protect the lives and property of every Nigerian.

He said the case if not followed to its logical conclusion, may lead to loss of confidence in the security agencies.

Mr Umahi said the police report on the incident was not acceptable, adding that a case that led to the abduction of Ekeremadu’s son and forcing him to open the door leading to his father’s room was not a mere burglary attempt.

“We demand as people of Southeast that Police should do thorough investigation and bring those behind the attack to book. I also on behalf of the entire South East Governors call on the police to try and protect the lives of our people anywhere in the country.”

The governor further warned Nigeria’s continued existence will be determined by free and credible general elections in 2019 even as he warned that the people will resist any attempt to rig election in Ebonyi State.

“Let votes of Nigerians count; let us not do something that will endanger the lives of the people or the lives of our security agents because the people are going to resist any form of intimidation to rig election in 2019”

Earlier in his address, the AIG in charge of Zone 6, Calabar, Samuel Ogunjemi described Governor David Umahi as a man of peace and a security conscious person and assured him of credible and peaceful general election in 2019.

The AIG said the police would remain neutral in the coming general election, adding that their constitutional duty which is maintenance of peace, law and order must be followed to the later.

He said that it is very wrong for people to jump the Commissioner of Police in the state and write petition straight to the AIG.

“It is very important to ensure free and fair and peaceful election. It is our promise to assure you that police will be neutral. We don’t have any political interest and we are an impartial umpire. All we need is your corporation and encouragement to us with logistics like vehicles to work for effective policing”, he said.