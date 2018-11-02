INEC to display voters’ register in Anambra November 6

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will display voters’ register in Anambra between November 6 and12.

Leo Nkedife, head, voter education and publicity, INEC, made the disclosure in Awka on Friday.

Mr Nkedife said the voters’ register would be displayed in all the 326 electoral wards of the state.

He said the display would enable prospective voters to make claims and objections on the information about them as they have been recorded by the commission.

The head said the register had been cleaned up by removal of deceased persons, under-aged voters, non-Nigerians registrants with still pictures and multiple registrations.

“INEC in Anambra State wishes to inform the general public that it will display the register of voters in all polling units for claims and objections from Tuesday, November 6 to Monday, November 12, 2018.

“In line with the above, the Commission will be at the 326 Ward centres to entertain claims and objections designed to enhance the credibility of the Voters’ Register,” he said.

Mr Nkedife said all those who registered as voters were advised to visit their designated polling unit to cross check whether their names are on the register.

“They are to check if their names are correctly spelt, omitted etc, and raise objection(s) if any, regarding the inclusion of name(s) of person(s) who are not eligible to be on the register,” he said.

He said the distribution and collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards be carried out within this period at the wards simultaneously and urged those who registered from 2010 to March 2018 to go and collect theirs.

“After this, collection reverses back to local government area offices of the commission,” he said.

