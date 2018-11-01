Enugu govt denies planning to ban tricycles after 2019 election

The Enugu State Government has denied the rumour making the rounds that it plans to ban the operation of tricycles in the state, popularly known as “Keke”, after the 2019 general election, stating that “there is no iota of truth in it”.

In a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Transport, Vitus Okechi, the state government described the allegation as “false and baseless”, stressing that “there is no such plan”.

The commissioner disclosed that “the state government has implicit confidence in the leadership and membership of the Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union in Enugu State”, adding that it “has continued to enjoy a cordial working relationship with them as
partners in the development of the state.”

The government therefore, stated that it will empower the tricycle operators more “after the 2019 general election in line with the policy thrust of the administration”, and urged “the public to discountenance the said rumour as there is no iota of truth in it”.

