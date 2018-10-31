500,525 uncollected PVCs in Imo – INEC

Related News

Francis Ezeonu, the Imo Resident Electoral Commissioner, says it is regrettable that 500,525 unclaimed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) of Imo residents are still in his custody.

He said that out of over 380,000 cards of 2011 and 2014 registration exercise released in April 2017, about 343,742 cards were yet to be claimed.

He also said that of the 72,237 cards received in respect of those who registered in 2017, about 49,252 were yet to be collected.

Mr Ezeonu made this known in Owerri on Wednesday at the flag-off of a road show by the commission in the state and a media briefing to announce the display of voters register.

“Recently, we received 110,627 PVCs for people who registered in the first quarter of 2018, only a paltry 3,096 have so far been collected in the last three weeks, leaving us a balance of 107,531 uncollected.

“All together, a total of 500,525 PVCs are yet to be collected in Imo State as at October 29. This is worrisome as no person will be allowed to vote with a temporary voter’s card,” he said.

The official advised all registered voters, who have not collected their PVCs, to take advantage of INEC deployment to Residential Areas (RAs), to go to where they registered with their Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) to collect their PVCs.

“The commission will ensure that the process of collection is simplified with minimum inconvenience to the citizens of the state.

“We, however, wish to remind all of the commission’s policy is that no PVC will be collected by proxy.

“We have been informed that the PVCs for the last batch of registrants will be released before the end of the year,” he said.

Mr Ezeonu said that INEC had been following activities heralding the 2019 general elections which included the conduct of primaries by political parties, submission of lists of candidates for presidential and national assembly elections and publication of particulars of candidates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deadline for submission of the list of candidates for gubernatorial and state assembly elections by political parties is November 2 as directed by the commission.

He said that in accordance with Sections 19 and 20 of the Electoral Act 2010 (Amended), the commission had approved the display of national register of voters at all polling units between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12.

The REC said the display was to address the removal of ineligible voters which included deceased registered voters, non-Nigerians, registrants with still pictures, under-aged voters and multiple registrations.

He said that submission of claims and objections as well as collection of PVCs at RAs would start by 9.00 a.m to 4.00 p.m each day and would last for only seven days (weekends inclusive), adding that hearing of claims and objections would be at the RA within the same period.

According to him, PVCs for all those who registered in 2011, 2014, 2017 and first quarter of 2018 (January-March) are available for collection.

(NAN)