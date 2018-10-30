Mixed reactions as Nigerian govt launches TraderMoni in Ebonyi

Related News

The Trader Money, an initiative of the federal government to empower petty traders under the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) in collaboration with the Bank of Industry, was on Monday launched in Ebonyi State.

The programme powered by the Generating Demand Management Group (GDM) has the target of empowering petty traders across the country with at least N10,000 each to improve their businesses.

About N400 million was expected to be disbursed to beneficiaries across Ebonyi State through their various bank accounts already profiled by the GDM.

Speaking with journalists at the Abakpa Market, Abakaliki, venue of the project kick-off in the state, the Project Supervisor, Adebowale Bakare, said the scheme targets between 30,000 to 40,000 traders in the state.

He said the beneficiaries had been captured in a database together with their various businesses by the GDM enumerators since the past two months.

Mr Bakare said the collateral–free loan was initiated by the government to grow the economy and reduce poverty through micro enterprise development, adding that the beneficiaries were expected to pay back between three to six months interval with a minimal interest of N250 on the principal .

“Basically in Ebonyi State, we are targeting 30,000 to 40,000 beneficiaries. And as I am speaking to you, right in this market, we have had over 2,000 beneficiaries and we are still looking forward for about 5,000 others.

“All over the many markets in the state, we are still targeting more and more.

Some of the prospective beneficiaries interviewed by journalists, including Kingsley Ogbonna and Monday Ibina, thanked the federal government for the initiative, noting that the loan would help boost their trading especially as Christmas was around the corner.

Mr Ogbonna said: “I feel the federal government is doing well if we receive the money and we will abide by whatever demand expected of us. It will help my business a little as we are entering the trading season.”

Meanwhile a few others, including Nwafor Ogechukwu, expressed reservations over the programme, regretting that they were initially told that the money was to be a grant rather than a loan.

This development, our correspondent gathered, led to non-submission of bank account details by some people, on the notion that they were no longer comfortable about the programme.