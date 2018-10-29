22 years after, contractor completes Azikiwe’s Mausoleum project

Related News

Bouygues Construction Nigeria Limited (BNL) the firm handling the late Nnamdi Azikiwe’s Mausoleum, says work is completed on the project.

John Ameh, the Project Manager of the firm made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha on Monday.

The project initiated by the federal government in honour of the first president of Nigeria came to completion, 22 years after its initial commencement.

Mr Ameh said the project was ready for handover.

NAN reports that Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, had told the contractor in May to ensure the completion of the project before the end of October.

The minister had expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work and threatened to revoke the contract, if the contractor failed to deliver on schedule.

Mr Ameh however said that “It was actually completed towards the end of September.

“We met the minister’s deadline of October ending, but because the client has not taken over, we cannot just lock up the place and leave for security reasons.

“We wrote on Oct. 11, notifying them to come and take over the project. They are likely to visit this week.”

He described the Mausoleum as a “land mark project’’ for the people of South-East and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, it is a project that has spanned so many administrations before it was awarded to BNL in 2014 while work started in 2015.

“This administration was courageous enough to take it to completion and should be commended,” he said.

Zik as he was fondly called, was also the first Premier of Eastern Nigeria and founder of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

(NAN)