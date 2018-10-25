2,032 Corps members sworn-in Anambra

Related News

No fewer than 2,032 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were on Thursday sworn in for 2018 Batch C Orientation Course in Anambra.

Kehinde Aremu, coordinator of the NYSC in the state, made the disclosure this during the oath taking ceremony at the Umunya Temporary Orientation Camp, Oyi Council Area.

Mr Aremu said the number was made up of 986 males and 1,046 females.

He said the corps members would be deployed to rural and hard to reach areas of the state to complement government’s effort in sustaining educational and health facilities provided in those places.

The coordinator said the corps members would be served with the full bouquet of the orientation course, including discipline and skill trainings.

He congratulated the new corps members for being part of those mobilised for the national service and urged them to adhere to the camp rules.

In his speech, Governor Willie Obiano welcomed the newly sworn-in corps members to the state and urged them to take advantage of the opportunities in Anambra.

Mr Obiano, represented by the Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, said they should contribute positively to the development of Anambra so that they could proudly lay claim of being part of the history of Anambra’s greatness.

He said corps members’ welfare and security would remain the priority of his administration, while assuring that efforts were still on to complete the permanent orientation site.

“You must avail yourselves of the lectures and other activities which have been carefully packaged to make you useful to yourself, community and humanity,” he said.

(NAN)