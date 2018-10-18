2019: Ebonyi governor Umahi pledges loyalty to Atiku/Obi campaign

Related News

The Ebonyi State Government has debunked insinuations on social media alleging that the state governor, David Umahi, has rejected his recent appointment as the South-east coordinator of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign.

A state official also said Mr Umahi has pledged loyalty to Mr Abubakar’s presidential campaign.

Mr Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has selected a former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, as his running mate.

Mr Umahi, who is also of the PDP, has in the past declared his fondness of President Muhammadu Buhari and recently criticised the mode of selection of Mr Obi; a factor that may have fuelled the rumour.

The Ebonyi governor’s stance was explained on Thursday after the State Security Council meeting.

The government also denied speculations that the governor had concluded plans to distribute bags of Abakaliki rice branded with campaign pictures of Mr Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Mr Umahi’s stance was declared by the Ebonyi State information commissioner, Emmanuel Onwe.

He said the reports that the governor was working for any other presidential candidate other than Mr Abubakar and his running mate was false, wicked and malicious.

Mr Onwe said his principal considers his appointment as the South-east coordinator of Atiku/Obi campaign organisation as a great honour and would discharge the duties thereof with immense commitment and dedication.

He urged the general public to disregard any other reports to the contrary, describing them as the handiworks of mischief makers.

The social media has been awash with reports alleging that the governor had rejected his appointment.

The governor was said to have disclosed his rejection of the appointment during the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

But Mr Onwe said there was no time the issue of Atiku/Obi election or campaign was discussed during the meeting.

“The governor never rejected his appointment as the Coordinator of Atiku/Obi Campaign Organization for South-East”, he said.

“The social media report to that effect is false and should be disregarded. I was at the exco meeting of yesterday, at no time was such thing discussed. The governor considers the appointment as a great honour and would discharge his duties in that regard with great commitment and dedication.

“They also said that the governor has concluded plans to distribute bags of rice with the pictures of the presidential candidate of the APC; that is also not true.

“The governor does not know any other Presidential Candidate except that of his party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi,” Mr Onwe said.