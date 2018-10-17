IPOB: Abia Community demands whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu’s father

Related News

The Afaraukwu-Ibeku community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State has demanded the whereabouts of Israel Kanu, the father of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The community had declared Mr Israel Kanu missing after the 2017 “Operation Python Dance II” in the state.

He is the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu Autonomous Community.

His palace was allegedly attacked during the operation in September 2017.

Addressing journalists in Umuahia on Wednesday, Emeka Ezebuiro, the President General of Afaraukuwu Ibeku Development Union, said the community was still at a loss over the disappearance of their royal father.

Mr Ezebuiro said the community had been passing through psychological trauma since the monarch got missing.

In a statement jointly signed by the president-general along with the traditional rulers of Okwulaga and Enyiukwu Autonomous Communities, Eddy Ibeabuchi and Philip Ukaegbu, respectively, the community called for the immediate release of the missing traditional ruler.

The community further distanced itself from the newspaper publication alleging that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu “was playing politics with the plight of our traditional ruler.”

It absolved the governor of complicity over the continued disappearance of the octogenarian monarch.

It said Mr Ikpeazu had at different meetings with the community leaders promised to engage other South-East governors to facilitate the return of the traditional ruler.

The president-general said the governor had openly resisted alleged pressure to dethrone Mr Kanu on the grounds that the monarch did not commit any offence against the laws of the land.

“We wish to state that our people have never accused Ikpeazu of being the mastermind of the attack on our community.

“We were privy to the efforts he made to stave off the attack as well as his exemplary post-crisis management efforts.

“We, therefore, wish to call on politicians and their hirelings to desist from meddling in our matter for cheap political gains,” the community said.

(NAN)