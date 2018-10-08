2019: MASSOB, APGA fight over Bianca Ojukwu

Related News

The proscribed Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) have passed a vote of no confidence on the All Progressives Grand Alliance over the conduct of the Anambra South Senatorial primaries and the denial of ticket to Bianca, the widow of ex-Biafran warlord, Odumegwu Ojukwu.

MASSOB has been outlawed by the Federal Government over acts of terrorism.

The group also warned politicians to desist from using ex-Biafran warlord’s pictures for political campaigns, adding that a seven-day ultimatum had been issued to those having his pictures on their vehicles for political purpose to remove them.

The no-confidence vote was passed at a joint meeting of the two groups in Owerri on Monday, where the founder and leader of the proscribed group, Ralph Uwazuruike, presided over the meeting.

The meeting, which recorded large attendance of MASSOB and BIM members across the state, resolved that APGA erred in the conduct of the primaries.

The group claimed that Mrs Ojukwu was unjustly denied the Anambra South Senatorial ticket.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Ojukwu lost the contest to Nicholas Ukachukwu.

However, Mr Uwazuruike, in the resolution, said Mrs Ojukwu merited the party’s automatic ticket for the position, going by the antecedents and influence of her late husband who was the leader of the party while alive.

“Why can’t the wife of our leader get automatic ticket when other aspirants from other two zones got automatic tickets?

“APGA does not want any member of Ojukwu’s family to be carried along but they want to win elections with Ojukwu’s picture; even Ojukwu’s son contested earlier through the party’s platform but failed,” he said.

“We are talking about the founder and former leader of the party; Ojukwu is the symbol of the party and he should be respected for that even in death.

“APGA has derailed and we will not support the party for any position in Igbo land because our late leader has been humiliated and insulted and we will stand to protect his integrity,” he said.

He said APGA had been hijacked by cabals who now use the party as a money-making venture, adding that the party would not win the election in 2019.

Reacting, National Director of Publicity of the party, Ifeatu Okoye, told NAN that the party was democratic in handling its affairs.

He said APGA was doing everything possible to ensure that popular aspirants emerged.

Mr Okoye said the decision of MASSOB and BIM would not affect their chances of winning the election.

He further said a committee had been set up to look into what played out in Mrs Ojukwu’s election. (NAN)