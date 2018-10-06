NUJ official dies during robbery attack in Ebonyi

Related News

Suspected armed robbers have killed the vice chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ebonyi State chapter, Samuel Nweke.

He died along the Nkalagu axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway while returning from Abeokuta, Ogun State, after attending the NUJ national delegate conference held on Friday.

It was gathered that the bandits intercepted the vehicle near Nkalagu and ordered them to lie down on the expressway. A vehicle on high speed ran over them and killed Mr Nweke on the spot.

Other occupants of the vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries. They are now receiving treatment at Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Meanwhile, Governor David Umahi has expressed shock over the incident.

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, Mr Umahi described the journalist’s death as tragic and called for full investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise.

He described Mr Nweke as a great journalist and believer in his administration’s resolve to develop all sectors of the state economy simultaneously using mass media as vehicle for social engineering.

Meanwhile, the NUJ, Zone C, has declared a one week period of mourning for the slain journalist.