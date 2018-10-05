Ayogu Eze clinches APC Enugu governorship ticket

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State on Friday declared Ayogu Eze, a former senator, as its governorship flag bearer in a keenly contested primary in the state.

Announcing the result in Enugu, the Chairman of the Election Committee, Moses Momoh, said that of the 66,122 votes cast in the direct primary, Mr Eze scored 53, 967 votes to defeat four other contestants.

He gave a breakdown of the votes as follows: George Ogara- 293, Benjamin Eche- 840, Augustin Akubue – 181 and Ifeanyi Nwoga- 9,821.

In the National Assembly result announced by the committee, Juliet Ibekaku, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Reform, clinched the Enugu West senatorial ticket.

Mrs Ibekaku defeated Osita Okechukwu, the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and Nweke Gbazuagu while former Enugu Speaker, Eugene Odo got the Enugu North ticket, and Uchenna Ezemba won that of Enugu East.

In the House of Representatives category, a journalist of the African Independent Television (AIT), VinMartin Ilo got the ticket for Aninri/Awgu/Oji River federal constituency while Joe Mamel, a former Commissioner for Culture got Udi/Ezeagu.

Other winners are Kate Nnamani for Enugu East/Isi Uzo, Tony Nwafor for Nkanu East/NkanuWest, Ikechukwu Ugwuegede for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South and Jonathan Chukwuma secured the ticket for Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani.

Barth Ugwuoke was declared winner for Igbo-Eze North/Udenu federal constituency while Nelson Maduka won the Enugu-North/Enugu South ticket during the primary.

Meanwhile, the VON DG flayed the result describing it as a `grand conspiracy’.

Mr Okechukwu, who spoke through Director of his campaign organization, Ben Onwusi, said it was an outcome of a grand conspiracy by those who never meant well for the progress of the party in the state.

“I want to say it clearly here that result sheets did not go to the wards at all in line with the committee’s directive.

“The ward chairmen, secretaries and women leaders in all the five council areas in Enugu West district conducted the election, wrote the result and signed. We have it here but what you just read to us here is very strange.

“What happened is a conspiracy by people who call themselves leaders of the party. They want to kill this party in this state. We call ourselves progressives but there is nothing progressive in what has just happened,” he lamented.

The VON-DG said that in spite of what had happened, he would continue to give total support for Mr Buhari as well as the party, stressing that “I will pursue this in a civil and legal manner.”

(NAN)