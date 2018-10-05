Ebonyi APC Clash: Death toll now three – Police

Related News

The death toll from the violent clash at Onueke, Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State during the All Progressives Congress, National Assembly primaries has increased to three.

Police spokesman in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed this on Friday.

She said two more dead bodies were discovered by the police in a nearby bush around the venue of the primaries.

She also debunked reports that a police officer was injured in the clashes between rival APC factions.

“While APC (members) were having their senatorial primary at Darling Star Hotel Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, sporadic gunshots were heard from a nearby bush.

“Policemen deployed to the area for the exercise quickly mobilised and repelled the assassins. Upon combing the nearby bush, unfortunately, two lifeless bodies; a man and a woman were found in the bush.”

She gave the names of the dead victims as Mary Innocent, 40 years old of Agba in Ishielu Local Government Area and Ifeanyi Akwule, 45 years old.

Mrs Odah said the identity of the first victim, whose body was recovered yesterday from the area has not been ascertained.

“So, we are having three not five as being ‘speculated’,” she said.

The spokesman said the bodies have been deposited at Onueke General Hospital mortuary.

“Equally, one Chioma Linus, 43, of Ikwo local government, Orawo Regina, 32, of Ikwo and Ezinne, 22, were found injured and were rushed to Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki for treatment.”

The spokesman said the violence led to the cancellation of the primaries.

“The process was truncated and the committee sent from Abakaliki for the senatorial primaries were evacuated to Abakaliki. A combined team of armed policemen has been deployed to the area and normalcy has since returned,” she added.

Meanwhile, the primaries for Ebonyi Central zone which was truncated by the violence was shifted to today. At the time of filing this report, voting was still ongoing at the People’s Club Abakaliki, the new venue of the exercise.

Meanwhile, Governor David Umahi has expressed shock over the killings.

The governor, while condemning the shooting, warned the opposition APC against instigating crisis ”in the peaceful state”.

“Governor Umahi has always believed that nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any Ebonyi citizen and for that, saw the killing and destruction of vehicles by suspected APC militias in the state as provocative and warned that all political actors must play by the rules.

“The People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the state has been conducting their primaries without any form of violence but to think that APC cannot conduct themselves in a peaceful manner in their ambition is not only unfortunate but has further exposed their penchant for violence and destruction,” Mr Umahi said in a statement.