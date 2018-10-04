One killed, many injured as rival Ebonyi APC factions clash

Related News

At least one person was killed and several others injured as rival factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State clashed at the party’s primary elections for House of Representatives for Ikwo/Ezza South Constituency.

The police confirmed that an officer at the event was also wounded.

According to Ifeanyi Ngwuta, a resident of the area who spoke to our reporter on phone, about six cars were torched in the violence.

He alleged that the death toll was more than one.

“They killed many people. They area still fighting, everywhere is tensed up,” he said

Police commissioner in the state, Musa Kimo, who confirmed that one person died and that one of his men was injured, however, said normalcy has been restored to the area with deployment of more officers.

“We have commenced investigation into the matter,” he said

Meanwhile, Governor David Umahi has expressed great shock over the violence.

The governor, while condemning the heavy shooting, warned the the APC against instigating crisis in the state.

Mr Umahi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, further ordered security agencies to investigate the killing and bring the perpetrators to book.

The governor who said that he received the news of the heavy shooting in Onueke, from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, warned all political actors in the opposition party to play by the rules and avoid politics of destruction and bitterness.

“Governor Umahi received with great shock and disbelief the unfortunate and devilish shootings in Onueke, the headquarters of Ezza South council area, one of the venues for the APC factional senatorial primaries and has ordered full investigation into the incident and warned that his administration will no longer condone unnecessary and wanton killings of innocent citizens under whatever guise by the APC”

“He therefore warns that any politician who is being driven by inordinate ambition must play by the rules as his administration is poised on ensuring that all those whose hands were in the killings and destruction of both private and government property are severely dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Governor Umahi has always believed that nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any Ebonyi citizen and for that, saw the killing and destruction of vehicles by suspected APC militias in the state as provocative and warned that all political actors must play by the rules.”