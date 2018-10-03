PDP Primaries: Enugu East senatorial election declared inconclusive

Related News

Abdulrahman Yunusa, the Returning Officer for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary in Enugu East Senatorial Zone has declared the election inconclusive due to shortage of ballot papers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was inconclusive due to shortage of ballot papers for one of the six council areas that made up the district.

NAN reports that delegates from Enugu East, North, South, Isiuzo and Nkanu East concluded their voting while voting for delegates from Nkanu West LGA which incidentally the host council area did not hold.

Mr Yunusa, however, said that the polls of the remaining council area would be done on Wednesday morning, Oct. 3, when the ballot papers must have arrived.

“After the remaining one council polls tomorrow, I shall officially declare the winner of the primary for Enugu East Senatorial Zone and return the winner as the candidate of the PDP ahead of 2019 General Elections,’’ he added.

The contestants for the seat are the current senator for the zone, Gil Nnaji, former governor Chimaroke Nnamani, and a lecturer at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Prof. Gab Agu.

Others are Lawrence Eze, David Nkwo and Joshua Mba.

NAN however, reports that all the contestants for the position were present at the venue except Mr Nnamani who was conspicuously absent.

Efforts to get his whereabouts failed as no one could explain why he was not at the venue.

(NAN)