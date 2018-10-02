Ihedioha emerges Imo PDP governorship candidate

Related News

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary in Imo.

Mr Ihedioha polled 1,723 votes to defeat the senator representing Imo East senatorial zone, Samuel Anyanwu, who came second with 1,282 votes.

Chairman of the primaries committee, Emma Nwala, who announced the result commended the party faithful for being peaceful throughout the exercise.

“I am most grateful to all security personnel for their commitment to the security of lives and materials all through the night and till this morning. Also, I thank all aspirants, delegates and officials for conducting themselves properly.

“With the power vested in me as returning officer, I hereby declare Emeka Ihedioha the winner and flag bearer of the PDP in Imo for the 2019 governorship election,” he said.

The exercise which was originally scheduled to hold on Tuesday, October 2 started at 4 p.m. on Monday and ended at 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Centre, Owerri.

The winner, Mr Ihedioha, in a reaction, thanked the party for voting for him and enjoined his challenger to “join hands with him to provide a robust challenge to the All Progressives Congress”.