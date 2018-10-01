2019: Ogbuoji emerges APC governorship candidate in Ebonyi

Related News

A senator, Sonni Ogbuoji, has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State.

He defeated eight other aspirants to pick the party’s governorship ticket for next year’s general election.

The election took place at Pinnacle Hotel in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The senator is currently representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

He garnered 785 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bernard Odoh, who polled 519 votes.

Mr Ogbuoji will face the incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, David Umahi, in the main election next year.

Both candidates are from Ebonyi South zone.

While Mr Ogbuoji hails from Afikpo South Local Government Area, Mr Umahi is a native of Ohaozara Local Government Area.