Governor Ugwuanyi emerges PDP governorship candidate in Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has been elected the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the February 2019 governorship election in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who was the sole aspirant in the governorship primary election held at the popular Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, emerged the party’s candidate after polling the highest number of votes cast by the delegates.

This is the first time in the history of the state an aspirant to the office of the governor is contesting in the party primaries unopposed or as a sole aspirant.

The exercise, which started with accreditation of delegates at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, commenced at about 3pm, after about 2, 895 accredited delegates were conveyed to the venue of the primary election in luxury buses.

Declaring the primary election, which was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), open, the Chairman of the five-man State Electoral Committee from the national secretariat of the party, Ambuno Zik, said the exercise would be conducted in accordance with the electoral act and the party’s guidelines and constitution.

Mr Zik noted that Governor Ugwuanyi was the sole aspirant for the primary election. He however insisted that delegates would have to vote because “due process must be followed”.

He commended Governor Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance in Enugu State, and also appreciated the state leadership of the party, INEC, security agencies and party’s stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the exercise.

Introducing the sole governorship aspirant of the party to the delegates, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for holding the forte for the party and state.

He said this was the first time the PDP in Enugu would be having a sole aspirant as well as a non-contentious governorship primary election.

According to him, “today we have not only a governor who has performed very well, he has also entrenched peace in Enugu State”.

Governor Ugwuanyi, while thanking delegates for the overwhelming support, expressed gratitude to God for the peace in Enugu State which he said has brought development and good governance to the state