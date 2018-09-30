Controversy in Ebonyi as PDP withdraws clearance of aspirants

Related News

There is confusion in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State following the withdrawal of clearance certificates from some senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants.

The aspirants were two weeks earlier disqualified by the state screening committee.

They then headed to Abuja to lodge complaints with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

These and similar complaints from other states in the country necessitated the setting up of a special screening committee in Abuja which screened and cleared the aspirants.

But, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Austin Akobundu, in a statement on Saturday said the party has withdrawn the earlier provisional clearance certificate issued to three of those screened in Abuja for the forthcoming senatorial primaries slated to hold across the country on the October 2.

Those whose provisional clearance certificate were withdrawn were Onuoha Nnachi, an aspirant in Ebonyi South senatorial district, Ojimba Fidelis of Ebonyi North and Ikeuwa Omebeof Ebonyi Central.

“This is to inform all concerned that the National Working Committee of the PDP has withdrawn the provisional clearance certificate wrongly issued to the under listed, Onuoha Nnachi, Ojimba Fidelis and Omebe Ikeuwa.

“The aforementioned aspirants were screened in error by the special screening committee in Abuja between the 27th and 28th of September 2018.

“This is important because the Special Screening Committee was constituted to screen only aspirants who have not been screen by the State screening committee”.

“Consequently, the aspirants mentioned are kindly instructed to return the Provisional Clearance certificate back to the Directorate of Organisation, Mobilization immediately.”

Similarly, the Ebonyi State chapter of the party on Sunday alleged that the clearance certificates were obtained by the three National Assembly members and others through fraudulent means and insisted that the clearance remains null and void.

In another release signed by the state party chairman, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, the PDP claimed that the aspirants could not scale through the screening exercise conducted by the screening committee set up by the NWC of the party, and as well failed to appeal the outcome of the exercise.

He regretted that instead of appealing the outcome of the screening exercise, they went behind the door to fraudulently obtain clearance certificates in Abuja, adding that the purported Abuja clearance certificates are fake, null and void.

Mr Nwaebonyi described those involved in the act as opportunists who had not been supporting or paying party dues but only came to contest election.

He said the party had also discovered that some of those involved were moles planted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disorganise and frustrate the activities of the PDP in the state, pointing out that the carriers of such certificates cannot stand primary elections in Ebonyi State.

“Let me put it on record that those carrying such certificates cannot stand stand primary election in the state as they still stand un-cleared, because they were not okayed by the party at ward and local government levels”.

“It is therefore advisable that individuals seeking elective offices should identify with the party on time so as to demonstrate their dedication and commitment to the party before hand.

Mr Nwaebonyi, a lawyer, stated that the PDP in the state remains formidable and cannot be deterred by the shenanigans of the APC to cause confusion in its rank in the state.

Meanwhile, some of the aspirants cleared in Abuja addressed a press conference in Abakaliki.

They expressed dissatisfaction over the outcome of the screening exercise in the state and urged the party at the national level to investigate allegation of extortion and imposition in the state.

The leader of the group known as G8, Onuoha Nnachi, alleged that the party hierarchy in Ebonyi imposed illegal levies of N4.5 million on senatorial aspirants while those vying for House of Representatives paid N3.5million.

This, he said, were different from the official fees for the forms.

On the withdrawal of the provisional clearance certificate issued to members of the group, Mr. Nnachi alleged that the National Organising Secretary of the party, Mr Akobundu, was acting the script of some persons in Ebonyi who are determined to thwart his senatorial ambition at all cost.

“It is an illegal statement; the condition for withdrawal is clearly stated in the certificate. Certificate issued for clearance can only be withdrawn if any information given as of the time of the clearance is known to be false.”.

“I don’t know the script he is playing or acting but I have contacted the national chairman and he says he is not aware of that. Mr Akobundu does not have the power to issue that certificate, For a certificate of clearance to be withdrawn, NWC must seat and approve it. Since that certificate was issued, NWC have never sat or met to talk about it,” Mr Nnachi said.

He insisted that the withdrawal would not hold as the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, had assured him and other members of the group of justice and fairness.

Mr. Nnachi also accused members of the state screening committee of bias, adding that the committee only screened those pointed to them by the party hierarchy in the state.

“Those of us that were not screened by the committee in the state, waited patiently for the appeal committee sent to the state to come to enable us make a formal appeal to the committee but regretted that till date, there was no trace of the committee in the state. The ugly act prompted our visit and subsequent screening at the Wadata Plaza Abuja. So anyone saying that our screening and issuance of certificate was fake, null and void must be dreaming as we are going to stand for the primaries in the state come Tuesday.”

He further said that the reason for his earlier disqualification, ‘not paying party dues’, was not a requirement for screening and was not in the guidelines of the party for the exercise.

Mr Nnachi further raised alarm of threats to the lives of the members of the group by some persons in the party in the state.

He, however, vowed that the threats will not deter them from fighting for their rights

Also a serving female lawmaker representing Ohaozara west state constituency who is currently vying for Ohaozara, Ivo and Onicha federal constituency seat, Chika Udeh, argued that she was never screened in the state and wondered why the committee wrote that she was not cleared because of party zoning arrangement in the state.

She said that as a current female lawmaker and the only woman vying for the National Assembly position in the state, the party was expected to give her concession based on the 35 per cent affirmation and not to frustrate her effort.

Mrs. Udeh, who was not cleared by the state screening committee over allege zoning arrangement but was later cleared in Abuja, said that she was no longer afraid of being victimised by the State House of Assembly for going against the party.

“How do they expect women to participate in politics when they impose heavy levies of more than N3.5 million for House of Representatives aspirants?. That is the receipted levies, there were other numerous un-receipted levies we were also made to pay by the party in the state,” she said.

Mrs Udeh further said she had notified international organisations like the UNWOMEN and UKAID of her plight and they are watching the state and the PDP with keen interest.

“This is not about wining election, it is about depriving women of their right to vote and be voted for and I have notified these agencies of what I am passing through and they are watching,” she added.

Mr Akobundu could not be reached for reactions on the mater as his phone was switched off.

In a related development, a chieftain of the PDP, Michael Nnachi, has told the senator representing Ebonyi South zone, Sonni Ogbuorji, that the latter defected from the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to upset the Senate leadership and become Deputy President of the Senate.

At a press briefing in Abakaliki, Mr Nnachi, an Ebonyi South senatorial aspirant, joined the clamour in the party for Mr Ogbuorji’s seat to be declared vacant.

He said Mr Ogbuorji, a two term senator, rose to the position he is today through the PDP and wondered why he left the party when according to him there was no crisis in the PDP.

“I want to lend my voice to the masses of Ebonyi South zone who are still clamouring for his seat to be declared vacant since there is no division in the PDP. You cannot hate a party and cling unto the party’s mandate.

“I have a strong suspicion that he cross carpeted finally, so as to upset the Senate leadership and become the Deputy Senate President. Without mincing words, my emergence shall retire Ogbuoji politically and put an end to his dubious scheming, political manoeuvrings and unjustified use of our people to achieve his selfish political ends.

“I promise my constituents’ that our administration will be all-inclusive, all encompassing and human oriented to the benefit of the zone and the state at large. I will not disappoint them as am determined to rewrite the history of the zone in terms of representation and provision of democracy dividends.

“I want to assure you that my administration would replicate the exploits of our Governor, Chief Engr. David Nweze Umahi in Ebonyi South zone of the State. This we will also do by partnering the state government and the private sector to carry out both developmental and economic empowerment initiatives for the good of the people of the zone,” he said.