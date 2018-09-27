S’ East, S’South NCP demand resignation of national chairman

Related News

Members of National Conscience Party (NCP) in the South-South and South-East Zones have demanded that the party’s National Chairman, Tanko Yunusa, steps down before its forthcoming presidential primaries.

They made the call in a statement jointly signed by the Deputy National Chairmen of the party in the South-East Zone, Goodluck Obi, and South-South Zone, Peters Omoragbon.

The statement said Mr Yunusa, as an aspirant, should step aside as the chairman of the party in order to ensure fairness, justice and equity during the NEC meeting and primaries.

“Before the commencement of the activities leading to the election of the party ’s presidential flag bearer for the 2019 general elections, members of NEC had yet to receive any update(s) concerning the planning and activities for this very special event.

“Also, no member of NEC has any information as to whether a NEC meeting will hold before the primaries.

“It is in the interest of peaceful presidential primaries that NEC is hereby put on notice so as to look into the above issues as a matter of urgent importance.

“Failure to do this will leave us with no choice than to raise these matters on the floor of the presidential primaries invoking Articles 4.1.2, 4.1.3 or 4.1.4 of the party ’s constitution,” the statement said.

But the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Okereke Emmanuel, said Messrs Obi and Omoragbon lacked the power to make the demands, adding that the duo had ceased to be zonal leaders.

Emmanuel said that the duo were facing a disciplinary panel for alleged anti-party activities and dereliction of duty, adding that the party’s NEC would soon make a pronouncement on the issue.

(NAN)