Flood kills two in Enugu

Flood, caused by a heavy downpour, have killed two farm labourers in Enugu State.

Two others were rescued alive.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, happened in Imeama Ezema Olo in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the labourers aged between 20 and 21 years were working on a farm when they were swept away into the Owon River where two of them, Mbam Ikenna and Mbam Chika, died.

But the other two, Uchenna Inyama and Okemiri Friday were rescued.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident in a statement he sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the deceased were from Agubata Agbaja in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“A heavy downpour of 21/9/18 is said to have claimed two lives just as two were later rescued,”Mr Amaraizu, a superintendent of police, said in the statement.

“It was gathered that the incident which occurred at Imeama Ezema Olo of Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu state on the said date in the evening was said to have had four boys identified as, Mbam Ikenna, Inyama Uchenna, Okemiri Friday and Chika Mbam all within the age brackets of 20 and 21 and who were working for someone in her farm allegedly carried away to a nearby Owon River of Ezeagu.

“Uchenna Inyama and Okemiri Friday were promptly rescued just as Mbam Chika’s corpse and that of Mbam Ikenna were later recovered and released to (the) deceased relations from Agubata Agbaja Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi state,” Mr Amaraizu said.