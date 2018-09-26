Police nab teenager over alleged house-breaking, illegal possession of pistol

Related News

The police in Enugu State have arrested a 16-year-old Junior Secondary School (JSS) 2 student in Udi Local Government Area, who allegedly specialises in house-breaking.

Ebere Amaraizu, the police spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu, said the teenager was nabbed on September 24.

Mr Amaraizu said that the police tracked the suspect as a result of information from good Samaritans about his activities in Umuabi community.

He said that the suspect was a student of one of the secondary schools in Udi council area.

“The JSS 2 student was nabbed by police operatives following intelligence information received from public spirited individuals.

“The suspect is helping police operatives in their investigations as he has revealed how he had been breaking into victims’ houses and carting away properties within Umuabi and its environs,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that a locally-made pistol was also recovered from the suspect.

“The suspect, who specialises in finding out buildings whose owners are not around, carted away items such as wrappers, breakable plates, radio sets, generating sets, television sets, money and other valuables,’’ Mr Amaraizu said.

(NAN)