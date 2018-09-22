How we foiled IPOB’s sit-at-home order – Police

Related News

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mohammed Danmallam, on Saturday said that inter-agencies’ partnership and engagement of relevant parties foiled the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) last weekend.

The IPOB declared sit-at-home order across the five South-east States on September 14.

NAN gathered that IPOB had earlier written to various unions and associations in the state, including council areas, to shut down businesses and other activities.

The sit-at-home was called to protest the planned Operation Python Dance 3, the recent detention of some Igbo women in Imo and the alleged killing of many pro-Biafra agitators in various parts of the country.

Mr Danmallam told NAN that the police enjoyed extensive co-operation with sister security agencies in the state to achieve the feat.

The commissioner added that police could not do it all alone as “security is inclusive and a shared responsibility of all’’.

He said sister security agencies made a lot of deployments on the fateful day as well as participated in extensive security patrols.

The commissioner said: “Most especially I must thank the various stakeholders that the command met one-on-one on the issue and they gave their assurances to partner the police to make the sit-at-home of no effect.

“We thank the various transport unions, the various markets and market unions and bank unions in the state.

“I will not forget the co-operation of the traditional rulers as well as tips they gave the police on ways to handle the misguided youth.

“Also, the grassroots mobilisation that 17 council chairmen of the state did help to send a positive message that foiled the temptation for the residents of the state to obey these misguided youths.’’

According to Mr Danmallam, the police command is sending appreciation letters to the various bodies and unions in the state over the matter.

“While thanking them in the letter, we will appeal for their further co-operation whenever the need arises,’’ he added.

NAN reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja on September 21, 2017, gave judicial backing to the Executive Order by President Muhammadu Buhari outlawing the IPOB and declared its activities as acts of terrorism and illegality. (NAN)